10 Apr, 2024
Husband kills his wife and two children before taking his own life in Barcelona

A MAN killed his two eight-year-old children and his 43-year-old wife at their Barcelona area home on Tuesday before taking his own life.

Police discovered the woman and children in El Prat de Llobregat on Tuesday evening- three hours after the killer, 43, jumped in front of a train at El Prat station.

EL PRAT DE LLOBREGAT

The driver said the man was waiting by the side of the track and threw himself in the path of the train.

The Mossos d’Esquadra discovered a note on him where he pleaded for ‘forgiveness’ which set off alarm bells.

They tried to phone his wife but when she didn’t reply, they obtained permits to enter the family home and found her body and those of her two children.

Sources close to the investigation said that all of them showed signs of violence.

The family was not well known in the area as they recently moved to a district in the centre of El Prat de Llobregat.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labour and Social Economy, Yolanda Diaz, condemned the killings.

“A woman has been murdered along with her two children. It’s unbearable,” she said on social media.

MINISTER DIAZ(La Moncloa image)

“Machismo costs lives and the denial of gender violence only aggravates the problem, where have to put all the means and all the energy into stopping it,” Diaz added.

If it is confirmed that it is a gender violence crime, it means that seven children would have been murdered under such circumstances so far this year- five in the Catalunya region.

57 children have been killed by their parents or parents’ partners in Spain during the last decade.

