Tourist, 53, plunges to his death in Spain while trying to take a photo of strong waves

A TOURIST has plunged to his death while trying to take photos of strong waves in Tenerife.
The 53-year-old Czech man died this Wednesday, April 10 in Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife.
He was taking photos of the sea at around 17:15pm when a strong wave dragged him into the water, according to Canarian Emergency Services.
They immediately sent out a rescue helicopter but was found already suffering cardiac arrest.
A video uploaded by 112 Emergency Services to Twitter showed the helicopter lowering in an attempt to reach the man in the middle of strong waves.
Once rescued, emergency staff attempt to revive the man while he was moved to the La Guancha helipad.
Once landed, an ambulance was waiting to carry out essential life support and continue cardiorespiratory reanimation.
After attempting to revive the man for a few minutes, he was confirmed dead.
The Policia Judicial de la Guardia Civil now have the body until it is taken to the correct authorities.
The Canary Islands was on orange alert due to the strong waves and gusts of wind reaching up to 90 km/h.
Safety authorities have declared the alert throughout the whole archipelago due to the risk of flooding in coastal areas.
They also recommended ‘extreme precaution’, advised against going to ports and jetties and exercising, taking photos or videos near waves.
Drivers were also recommended not to drive on roads near the shoreline.
However, these measures were rescinded today, April 11.
