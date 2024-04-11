Heat warning in Spain: Temperatures to reach 34C as ‘four-day summer’ begins TODAY
Latest from Canary Islands
Two dead and 40 evacuated in Spain’s Tenerife amid rough seas and coastal flooding
ROUGH seas and coastal flooding have caused two deaths and 40 evacuations in Tenerife.
Shrinking rental stock in Spain is blamed on ‘destructive’ new housing law as landords opt for tourist lets – sparking a tourism backlash on the Canary Islands and elsewhere
RISING rental pressures have been blamed on Spain's new Housing Law 2023, which has seen landlordsAlready a subscriber? Log in here.
Black Eyed Peas to perform in Malaga for the first time this summer
SIX-TIME Grammy winners, the Black Eyed Peas, will be making their Malaga debut on July 21 in a conc
Storm Pierrick lands in Spain: Eight regions are on alert for rain, snow, strong winds and rough seas
EIGHT regions across Spain are on alert for rain, snow, strong winds and rough seas as Storm Pierric
Foreign buyers accounted for 15% of homes bought in Spain last year – the highest figure ever
FOREIGN house buyers are continuing to target the Spanish real estate market as domestic purchases c