3 bedroom Villa for sale in La Nucia with pool garage – € 365,000

Villa La Nucia, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 365,000

Sunscape presents an independent villa of 150 m2 built on a plot of 310 m2, located in the peaceful area of Coloma. Enjoy tranquility without giving up comfort, since it is close to all services and walking distance to the Plaza del Sol Shopping Center, which has supermarkets such as Mercadona, as well as access to buses and schools.This completely renovated home welcomes you with its 3 double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, and two complete bathrooms with shower. The spacious and bright living-dining room merges with an equipped open kitchen, with access to a spacious terrace facing… See full property details