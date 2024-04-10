Today: 11 Apr, 2024 @ 01:13
Thieves make big blunder by robbing policeman’s home in Spain’s Valencia

Policia Nacional image

TWO women picked the wrong Valencia province wrong house to rob, as it belonged to a police officer who had just popped out for a few minutes.

The females, 18 and 32, of Bulgarian and Croatian nationalities were caught red-handed by the Policia Nacional officer in Gandia on his return.

He noticed his front door was open and spotted one of the thieves walking down the communal stairs that leads to the roof.

While asking what she was doing there, he heard noises coming from his home and surprised another woman rummaging through one of his rooms.

A safe had been torn off one of the walls and a second safe had been tampered with.

The off-duty officer radioed his colleagues as he held both women captive until a patrol car arrived.

Watches, jewellery and an envelope full of money- all belonging to the victim- were found among their clothes.

Both women have been charged with robbery, with one of them jailed due to her past record for similar crimes.

