Taking Nolotil for extended periods ‘is harmful and potentially deadly’, warn experts in Spain

EXPERTS in Spain have warned taking Nolotil for ‘extended periods’ can be ‘harmful and potentially deadly.’

It comes after an interview with the president of Gipuzkoa Pharmaceutical School, Miguel Angel Gastelurrutia.

Speaking on radio show, Cadena Cope, he warned that if taken for ‘extended periods’, the painkiller could be ‘harmful and potentially deadly’.

READ MORE: Campaigners are calling on victims to join their case as they SUE the government

Despite his grave statements, Gastelurrutia tried to calm listeners, saying so far there ‘has been no problem’ with the drug and that the number of reported adverse effects was ‘very low’.

He continued that patients should use Nolotil ‘responsibly’, only under prescription and with proper follow ups.

If patients present any ‘unusual’ symptoms, they must request blood work to check for agranulocytosis.

READ MORE: Major private hospital groups across Spain vow to crackdown on ‘lethal’ painkiller Nolotil being administered to Brits

Although the drug may not present issues for the Spanish population, at least 40 deaths of British and Irish patients have been attributed to the drug.

Due to a genetic variance, northern europeans are believed to be particularly vulnerable to agranulocytosis, or dangerously low white blood cell count.

This can lead to organ failure, sepsis, amputations and even death.

Most recently, 42-year-old Mark Brooks died in Alicante after taking the painkiller for a minor shoulder injury.

The Olive Press has been investigating the drug since 2017 and has run two successful campaigns urging Spanish public and private health entities to take action.

Last week, the Spanish high court and prosecutors office agreed to look into the drug, a landmark victory for the Association of Drug Affected Patients (ADAF), a Nolotil campaign group.

READ MORE: High court in Spain begins investigating Nolotil after reports of dozens of deaths linked to the ‘lethal’ painkiller