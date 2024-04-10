Today: 11 Apr, 2024 @ 01:13
Subscribe
Login
My Account
[ubermenu config_id="main" menu="66089"]
10 Apr, 2024 @ 12:23
1 min read

Spain’s Queen Sofia, 85, admitted into Madrid hospital to treat infection

hmqueensofia

SPAIN’S Queen Sofia, who is 85 years old, has been admitted into a Madrid hospital, the Royal Household reported. 

She is being treated for a urinary infection, but her condition is progressing ‘very quickly and positively’, the same sources said. 

Sofia is the mother of the current Spanish king, Felipe VI. 

She is still married to former king Juan Carlos I, but the couple are estranged. 

hmqueensofia
Queen Sofía in a file photo.

Juan Carlos has been living in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi since 2020, when he left Spain in the midst of a series of scandals involving his finances. 

On Saturday, Sofia and Juan Carlos made a rare appearance at the same public event, when they both attended – albeit separately – the wedding of Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida.

Read more:

Tags:

Related Articles

Simon Hunter

Simon Hunter has been living in Madrid since the year 2000 and has worked as a journalist and translator practically since he arrived. For 16 years he was at the English Edition of Spanish daily EL PAÍS, editing the site from 2014 to 2022, and is currently one of the Spain reporters at The Times. He is also a voice actor, and can be heard telling passengers to "mind the gap" on Spain's AVLO high-speed trains.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
Previous Story

Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez denounces a ‘waterfall of mud’ and ‘Trump-style tactics’ from the opposition, and vows to see out his term

Football454
Next Story

3 of the Longest Serving Spanish Premier League Icons

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

MCGRAIL INQUIRY: The ‘triple conflicted’ Chief Minister Fabian Picardo forced police boss out of his job to protect ‘the most powerful lawyer in Gibraltar’ 

GIBRALTAR’S Chief Minister plotted with the lawyer of a suspected

June-style temperatures will make it a glorious weekend in Spain

SPAIN will be hit by a mini-heatwave from Thursday with