Police force launches rapid response unit to deal with violent incidents on Spain’s Costa Blanca

JAVEA’S Policia Local has created a specialist unit called ERIS (Esquadra Rapida d’Intervencio i Suport) to deal with violent incidents that need an immediate response.

The new rapid response unit will consist of 13 officers which the Policia Local chief, Jose Antonio Monfort, says have received ‘specialised training and will help the rest of their colleagues to resolve complex situations’.

OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF ERIS UNIT

ERIS members have also been on a special emergency care course which will allow them to care for anybody that has been injured until health professionals arrive at the scene of an incident.

Jose Antonio Monfort said: “The unit will allow the Policia Local to be more versatile in solving problems in more complex situations such as control of people, vehicles, incidents, as well as carrying out surveillance in urbanisations.”

The ERIS unit will be supported by other Javea Policia Local teams including the canine unit with Kosmo and Khalan and the drone unit that has two devices at its disposal.

The canine unit specialises in searching for people and anti-drug measures while the drones also take part in searches, controlling fires (looking for hot spots to direct fire crews in extinguishing operations) or controlling mass events- especially during holiday periods and fiestas.

Javea’s mayor, Rosa Cardona, said that the police is ‘in continuous training and improvement’ which is possible by being involved with the European Security Forum.

“This helps put us in contact with forces from cities such as Nice, Liege, Turin or Madrid where we can learn about that they do in many situations they encounter on a daily basis,” she explained.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

