Today: 11 Apr, 2024 @ 01:13
Subscribe
Login
My Account
[ubermenu config_id="main" menu="66089"]
10 Apr, 2024 @ 10:45
···
1 min read

Households became wealthier in 2023 despite economic situation, according to Bank of Spain

Spain will be the fastest growing economy out of the EU's 'big four' over the next two years, says Brussels - outpacing Germany, France and Italy
Image by Vinzenz Lorenz M from Pixabay

FAMILIES in Spain became over 9% wealthier last year despite high inflation and interest rates, according to a Bank of Spain study.

The conclusion is reached by measuring the difference between savings and debts accumulated by households, and that went up by 9.25% to reach a new total record of €2.1 trillion.

Household financial assets – cash, shares, deposits and rental securities – increased by 5.95% compared to a year earlier, to a total of €2.83 trillion.

In relation to gross domestic product (GDP), net financial assets accounted for 193.7% at the end of 2023, a ratio that is 4.8% lower than a year earlier, which is down to the growth of the Spanish economy.

The bulk of Spanish households’ financial assets were held in cash and deposits, which accounted for 38% of the total; followed by equity holdings (30%); mutual funds (15%); and insurance and pension funds (13%).

Holdings in investment funds were the component that increased their weight in households’ financial assets the most, 1.1% more compared to a year earlier; while the weight of cash and deposits fell the most, by 2.7%.

In the case of households, debt went from €703,600 million in December 2022 to €685,400 million at the end of 2023.

In terms of GDP, the household debt ratio declined to 46.9% in 2023, down from 52.3% a year earlier and the lowest since September 2001.

READ MORE:

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Drought latest: Cataluña region prepares to declare an official emergency following Spain’s driest year on record
Previous Story

Andalucia remains in drought and with low water supplies despite recent rainfall, warn experts

Next Story

Guardia Civil investigating new case of AI pornography involving minors in Spain’s Mallorca

Latest from Economy

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

MCGRAIL INQUIRY: The ‘triple conflicted’ Chief Minister Fabian Picardo forced police boss out of his job to protect ‘the most powerful lawyer in Gibraltar’ 

GIBRALTAR’S Chief Minister plotted with the lawyer of a suspected

June-style temperatures will make it a glorious weekend in Spain

SPAIN will be hit by a mini-heatwave from Thursday with