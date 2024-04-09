Today: 11 Apr, 2024 @ 01:13
9 Apr, 2024 @ 16:00
1 min read

More than HALF of people in Spain perform no exercise, new study finds

OVER half of people in Spain don’t do any kind of sport or physical exercise, according to a CIS survey published on Tuesday.

The study showed that 52% of those surveyed didn’t partake in physical activity, but that’s 8% lower than in a similar study last carried out in 2010.

There’s a sexual divide with 50.6% of men exercising, as opposed to 45.5% of women.

ZUMBA SESSION(Pixabay image)

The younger you are, the more likely you are to exercise, with 56.5% of those aged between 16 and 24 years taking part in some form of activity.

Between 45 and 54, it drops to 50.8% and only 26.8% of those over 75 years of age.

Those who do exercise tend to be very committed and take part at least three or more times per week(70%).

The main reason for not bothering is a lack of time (23.9%), followed by trying to fit it in with work and study schedules.

Exactly half of those who exercise said they did so to improve their health, followed by 14.5% saying they did it for simple pleasure.

Walking is the main physical activity for 9.7% of respondents, followed by gentle gymnastics in sports centres, cycling, running, swimming, hiking or mountaineering, intense physical activity (such as aerobics or spinning), and bodybuilding.

